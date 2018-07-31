There is no chance of hacking an actual election if it is performed on an actual private network. No Internet, no hackability. Instead, the Russians "hacked" the electorate and they hacked some parts of some campaigns. They knew to focus their disinformation campaign in the Democratic strongholds where the secret Clinton plan was to not invest much effort. The victory was less than the vote for Jill Stein in each of the three States swung by the Russian effort, which included a targeted campaign of spam at Hillary voters telling them falsely that a vote for Jill Stein "counts".
Actually, third party votes make for minority winners, and have done so for many Presidents, not just Trump. You can fool all of the people some of the time, but it is criminal for a candidate to win election knowingly assisted by unlawful foreign help. Some events are undeniable, as when you find a trout in the milk bucket. Real news comes from events, not commentators sitting in chairs on camera.
David P. Vernon
Southeast side
