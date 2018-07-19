The only clear thinking item on Wednesday's opinion page was Rachel Marsden's column. Trump's appearance with Putin may not have been Trump's best, but the majority of the population do not realize that the indictment of the 12 Russians just prior to the meeting was deliberate to derail the meeting, just as the downing of the U2 spy plane, which got shot down when Eisenhower was to meet with Khrushchev, and derailed that meeting.
The release was meant to stir up the people to want Trump to tear Putin a new you-know-what on television. When Trump didn't, the left went into a frenzy, along with the Republican elite's who also dislike Trump. Time has come to question the patriotism of those who continue to divide this country because they don't like the results of the last presidential election.
Ralph Haak
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.