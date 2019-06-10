We should be demanding that Congress take measures to protect the 2020 elections from Russian interference because we have ample proof that Trump will not. He will not because he knows that their attempts to tilt our election will benefit him. All of us, including Trump, know that Russia interfered in 2016 and will again in 2020. This is confirmed in the Mueller Report. Trump is engaged in a "passive conspiracy" with Russia by doing nothing to stop their interference, when he knows that it will occur. He is doing nothing because he thinks that it will help him win 2020 with an approval rating that has hovered around 38% since 2016. He can't be put in jail for doing nothing, but we can impeach him or vote him out of office for his many offences including obvious deference to Russian interests. Remember Helsinki? Remember his closed Oval Office meeting with Russian big wigs after firing James Comey?
Robert White
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.