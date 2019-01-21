One must wonder whether the Republicans in the "Senate are working for Americans or Russians. Today we find o ut an attempt to stop Trump from taking sanctions off a Russian oligarch was defeated by Repubicans in the Senate. How much has Putin infected our society? Is the allegience to Trump and Russia more than the oaths our Senators take to protect and defend the constitution of the United States? Amid shut down for a phony wall idea and the pain caused to all federal workers and now the news that our President may well be a sRussian Agent, one has to wonder just who the Republican party is loyal to . I think it may well be Putin.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.