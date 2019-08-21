The Trump administration recently moved to lift some Russian sanctions. Congress introduced a measure to prevent this and leave the sanctions in place. The measure was passed by the House, with both Democrats and many Republicans in agreement. It also had support from several Republican senators, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked its introduction, and so it never even made it to the floor for debate and a vote. As a result, the sanctions were lifted. Shortly thereafter, a wealthy Russian businessman announced plans to build a Russian-backed $220 million aluminum mill in Kentucky, which happens to be the state represented by Mitch McConnell. You can draw your own conclusions.
Douglas Maul
West side
