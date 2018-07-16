Watching the demonstrations from England against the President of the United States reminds me of last years trip to Sicily when my wife and I were warned by two British couples about what would happen if Trump visited the U.K. But the news of the indictment of 12 Russians for hacking candidate Clinton’s e-mails proved that the English people understood far more than we do about the dangers of our current President.
One shouldn’t be surprised by all this when after all didn’t then candidate Trump say “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.” And isn’t the President the one who told us No Collusion, No Collusion here, all fake news folks. At times like these American’s again need a man like Joseph Welsh when he asked Sen. Joseph McCarthy “At long last, have you left no sense of decency”?
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
