Do our president and his supporters see any irony whatsoever in (proudly) shutting down our government over a border wall during a time when our country is celebrating the birthday of someone who said in Exodus 23:9 "Do not oppress the foreigner; you yourselves know how it feels to be a foreigner because you were a stranger in Egypt"? Rather than foolishly spend billions on a campaign promise that has proven not to work, spend the $1.3 on offer for more judges to expedite asylum requests.
Denice Blake
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.