I am a 60 percent disabled veteran, by Agent Orange!! Five of my ocean going tug mate's, died horrible death's due to AO. We were contaminated in DaNang, South Vietnam, it took me 49 years for our Government to say, Yes you were in Vietnam!! Pedro A. Rodriguez, Mark Whittier, Michael Kelly, all Marines were KIA in Vietnam!! For our country!! This is Patriotic!!! Not a Con Man like #45!! Trump is a Fake President! His only love is Money!! Not Love of Country!!
David E. Leon
Northeast side
