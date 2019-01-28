According to news reports, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a multi-millionaire, could not understand why federal workers were visiting food banks after missing paychecks due to the GOP government shutdown. They were hungry, and didn't have money for groceries because they hadn't been paid.
I also read that the president's daughter-in-law and campaign adviser, Lara Trump, another multi-millionaire, characterized it as "a little bit of pain," and suggested that future generations "will thank them for their sacrifice." This was not a "sacrifice" willingly taken on by federal workers, but a burden forced upon them by people who've never gone hungry.
While I do not believe it is good policy to shutter government and hold people hostage to get one's way, in the spirit of compromise, I suggest that if there is another shutdown, President Trump and his administration go on a juice-only fast for the duration. While there may be a bit of pain, I'm sure the public will thank them for their sacrifice.
John Saba
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.