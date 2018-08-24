Re: the Aug. 24 column "Nasty CD2 campaign allows Heinz to stay with Kirkpatrick."
Tim Stellers' column reminded me how sad and disgusted I've been since I'd read that Dr. Matt Heinz (who's running for election in CD2) compared Ann Kirkpatrick to a meth addict. I just wrote to Dr. Heinz to tell him that he's lost my vote. Here's part of my message:
"In my opinion, that's a vicious attack that undermined my idea of you as (because you're a physician) intelligent and caring. ... I think that Tucson should not be represented by someone who would EVER say that sort of thing — no matter how true you believe it is. I believe that democracy requires objective opinions expressed in a firm but tolerant way — as things used to be done in Washington until the current viciousness took over."
Jerry Peek
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.