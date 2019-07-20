The tweets by Mr. Trump over the weekend were reprehensible and a new low even for him. Just when you thought he couldn't go any lower, he does. In this aspect he is an over achiever. What is also really troubling, is that members of the Republican Party do not have the gumption and backbone to stand up to this embarrassment at the White House. Instead of using his office to unite our nation, Mr. Trump has fragmented us with his crude style of government. This is not the Republican Party that John McCain would be proud of. We can do better.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
