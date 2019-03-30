RE: the March 22 article "Three condemnations should result from massacre."
The opinion expressed is appalling, that not only should the shooter in New Zealand be condemned, but those who criticize President Trump for not coming out stronger against hate and hate crimes should also be condemned. The writer seems to have lost the concept that the sanctity of life far outweighs politics. The President should do everything in his power to disavow white supremacists, making it clear that he in no way supports them, and that he detests it when they refer to him as a supporter – but he has not. So he should be criticized for not taking a stand against hate and hate crimes. He should make it clear that Americans, and he, stand firm that the sanctity of life outweighs everything else.
Bruce Seligmann
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.