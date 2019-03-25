I was dismayed, but not surprised, by the apparent hypocrisy in Mr. Cal Thomas' opinion piece this morning ("Three condemnations should result from massacre"). In his third paragraph he bemoans "an age that has devalued life, from unrestricted abortions, to street shootings and other terrorist attacks." He then goes on to describe the actions of the New Zealand shooter, the New Zealand government, and others. At the end, he includes a quote from a Tolkien book: "...do not be too eager to deal out death in judgment." But then his final paragraph argues for the death penalty for the shooter. Mr. Thomas, if you believe in the sanctity of life, how then can you want to impose the death penalty on anyone - even someone like the New Zealand shooter?
Dave Peterson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.