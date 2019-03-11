To the Editor:
In the last two years the focus of the Environmental Protection Agency has been so radically transformed from its original mandate, that it should be more accurately rebranded as the Environmental Destruction Agency. With the unlimited financial support, particularly of the fossil fuel lobby, the EPA is rewriting rules on air, water, and land use to favor practices that degrade our nation's well-being for quick, short term financial windfalls.
The long-term degradation of the country we leave for our children and grandchildren will certainly cause them to wonder why we were so selfish and uncaring. At least we won't be around to have to explain what we've done to them.
Karl Elers
Northwest side
