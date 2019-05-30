Rep. Grijalva has a stellar record as a stalwart champion for the protection of wild horses – revered animal and iconic symbol of the West.
A new proposal in Congress aims to roundup thousands of wild horses over a ten-year period, putting them at serious risk of being slaughtered, all on the taxpayer dime. Cost: about 1 billion. Results: at least 100,000 captive horses on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) facilities. Methods: Inhumanely chased by helicopters with tragic consequences; death, injuries, and family separations.
Agriculture organizations and pro-horse slaughter legislators will use this to fulfill their ultimate agenda to slaughter our wild horses.
Instead of relying on roundups and slaughter, Congress should require BLM to use fertility control to humanely manage horses on the range. The wild horse advocacy community overwhelmingly opposes this misguided plan, and I urge Rep. Grijalva, Senators McSally and Sinema, and all of our Arizona legislators to do all they can to stop it.
Kate Scott, Madrean Archipelago Wildlife Center
Elgin
