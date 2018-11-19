It appears to me that the only way we can save Social Security and Medicare is to have the Senate and House of Representatives have Social Security and Medicare as their retirement. I don't think it is fair for our employees to have a better retirement than their employer. I don't know of any corporation where the employees have a better retirement than their bosses.
Wake up Americans! We pay the Congressmen and women their salaries —doesn't that make us the boss? I demand since we pay their salary we should either get their retirement or they should get our retirement. Personally I think I would take their retirement any day. Just look it up. I know you will agree with me.
Kay Van Houten
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.