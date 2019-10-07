Remember the Grand Old Party? Remember when the Republican Party had good Principles? Well the Impeachment process of Donald Trump provides a great opportunity for the "silent" Republican Senators to save the GOP. All true Republicans should contact their Republican Senators and tell them to support and vote when the Impeachment trial reaches the Senate.
This is a grand opportunity to restore the Grand Old Party to the principles that have withstood the test of time. Free Trade (NO Tariffs), Conservative Fiscal Practices (no unfunded Tax Cut which directly raised the national debt), all bills before Congress can not add to the debt, goal of reducing the National debt, strong support of the Military. This is your chance .
George Workman
Marana
