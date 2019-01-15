It seems to me many letters in the Star have a very emotional attachment to one of the two political parties and a bitter, almost hateful, attitude toward the other.

I believe your faith, family, vocation, hobbies and community should rank highest on your list of priorities for a productive, satisfying and happy life. Your political affiliation should rank lower. You need to have a reasonable knowledge of history and awareness of current events in order to be a responsible voting citizen; but you should save most of your passions for concerns that are more important than your personal politics.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

