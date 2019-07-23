If Ronald Reagan would have been a Republican nominee for President in 2016, Donald Trump would have made him look like a blabbering idiot and Republicans would have cheered.
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
If Ronald Reagan would have been a Republican nominee for President in 2016, Donald Trump would have made him look like a blabbering idiot and Republicans would have cheered.
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.