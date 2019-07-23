If Ronald Reagan would have been a Republican nominee for President in 2016, Donald Trump would have made him look like a blabbering idiot and Republicans would have cheered.

Jim Dreis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

