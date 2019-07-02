I know nothing first hand about Kristallnacht where German Jews were rounded up and their property destroyed. I was not yet born in November of 1938. However, from what I read, I see a strong parallels of cultural and political intent between that terrible turn of history and the Trump administration's persecution of immigrants at our Southern border and in our cities. Just in today's paper there are two articles describing an ICE sweep of 10 U.S. cities and the atrocious conditions under which children are confined at the border. It is a standard tactic for dictators and autocratic leaders to scapegoat and cultivate hatred of a segment of society to solidify power. It is disgraceful that so many Americans and one of our political parties support this man in light of the sacrifice by so many of our fathers who fought and died to free Europe and protect our nation from this type of tyranny.
Robert White
Foothills
