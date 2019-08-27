Dear Editor,
Today's editorial citing abuse as the source of schizophrenia is so....sophomoric? Not sure of the right word. It's one more in a 40 year list of imaginary focus on the cure - as described near the end, some Nordic doctor's 90% cure by early intervention. Hello? Are we all supposed to be stupid? I'm sure that I'm not the only one familiar with mental health and schizophrenia in particular who finds this an embarrassingly simplistic fantasy. The focus on known genetic markers makes it sound like a scientifically based and therefore serious opinion. Let us lump this with the 90% of medical research into mental health that is specious. Can you try to find someone else to address the subject who knows what the they are talking about? This is an unhelpful and dangerous detour from serious insight into schizophrenia.
Gary Maskarinec
North side
