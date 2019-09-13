Re: "GOP letters will soon start denying everything". Science has been political since it left the church. Science needs a benefactor, and politicians need scientists to provide an alternate religion to motivate the masses. Many actual scientists reject the idea of man-made catastrophic global warming. But the global warming scientists say "they are not legitimate, only we are legitimate, follow only us". Sounds kind of "religious-y" to me. And their proposed solutions all smell of religious zealotry. Same with gun control. You want to believe and be part of the crowd, so you believe only the research supporting getting rid of the second amendment and privately owned guns. This, even though actual data indicates many more guns are used to protect people than to murder people. As Reagon said, applied to science, "trust but verify". If they won't allow you to verify, I suggest you don't trust.
William Werries
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.