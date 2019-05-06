Re: the April 28 article "Ex-fed: 'I got rolled' to ease way for Vigneto."
This should be no surprise as the Trump administration has been actively undermining science since taking office. If readers need more specifics I recommend reading the Union of Concerned Scientists report The State of Science in the Trump Era.
For many years I have worked as a professional civil engineer on development, roadway and floodplain projects in Arizona. Science is a vital tool for understanding and shaping such projects to protect our health, safety and environment. This systematic pattern of undermining science at the federal level is now playing out in our community.
If we are to be a functioning democracy I call upon our US senate and congressional representatives, Raul Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick, Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema to investigate whether or not agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Interior are fulfilling their mission to protect our health, safety and environment.
Craig Civalier
Northwest side
