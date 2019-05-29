Re: the May 25 letter "Scientific definition of life."
As a scientist with an advanced degree in biological sciences I was disappointed to see science inappropriately dragged into the abortion debate, but knew it was inevitable. The writer tells us life begins at conception and then gives us a list of mandatory characteristics he calls the "scientifically accepted definition" of life. Unfortunately this idea is simply not an honest or accurate portrayal of the science.
Scientists have struggled and argued for ages trying to create a concise and useful definition of life but have never come to a consensus. For example, viruses were discovered in 1892 and we still haven't come to an agreed upon conclusion on whether they qualify as life or not. Unlike gravity, evolution, and yes climate change, there is no scientific consensus on what life is or when it starts for an embryo.
As the writer said, "if we start with a false premise the argument can't be fully honest."
Jimmy Conway
East side
