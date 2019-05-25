Re: the May 22 letter"Underlying issue: When human life begins."
The author of the letter states that the concept of life beginning at conception is a religious premise. But the scientifically accepted definition of life can be summed up by any entity that has the following characteristics: Chemical uniqueness, Complexity and hierarchical organization, Reproduction, Possession of a genetic program, Metabolism, Development and Environmental reaction. An embryo fulfills all these criteria of life.
If a human sperm and a human egg come together to form an embryo it must be classified by the above scientific definition as a human life. An abortion on such an embryo (or zygote or fetus) at any stage after the first cell divides ends a human life.
To be fair to the debate we have to use definable facts. So, no matter what your thoughts are on this topic, if we start with a false premise the argument can’t be fully honest.
Randy Kinkade
Vail
