We, the humans, are responsible for the weather aberrations, crazy heat in Europe….. fires in Greece…. Scientists who offer no actual data in Mr. Borenstein’s article express highly scientific conclusions such as “weirdness abounds”. These aberrations are explained by “the buildup of heat-trapping gases from burning of fossil fuels “like”? coal and oil and “other??? human activities”. An evaluation of the World Bank data shows that Central Europe countries and the Baltics have reduced fossil fuel consumption from 98% in 1960 to 79% in 2015, and European Union countries from 94% to 70% . So how can scientists conclude that declining fossil fuel consumption in the past 55 years lead to weather aberrations?
Ihor KUNASZ
Northwest side
