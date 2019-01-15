Re: the Jan. 12 column "Don't blame Trump for increase in carbon emissions, it's on all of us."
LA Times writer Scott Martelle is an irrational scold on consumers who don't buy electric vehicles (EVs) or gas sippers and then admits that EVs are expensive, that there aren't enough charging stations and "that technology has yet to come up with batteries that gives cars the range that a tank of gas can provide."
So, all of a sudden, we the consumer are responsible for the expense and technological shortcomings of EVs. Please. As for gas-sippers, try taking any one of them (Prius, Yaris, Elantra and the like) on a family road trip and similar multi-person vehicle excursions (hunting, fishing, golf, etc.) and tell me how that works out. Not well. I guarantee it.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.