Re: the July 9 letter "Faith as defense."
I take issue with the letter which asserts that illegal immigrant activist Scott Warren's most powerful defense rests with his Christian religion. More specifically, the letter connects the "Thou Shall Not Kill" commandment to the Constitution's First Amendment about freedom of religion.
Ridiculous. It is the Fifth Amendment, not the First, which says "no person shall ....... be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law." That amendment specifically allows Scott Warren to be prosecuted because he broke federal law(s). It doesn't mention religion.
As for religious beliefs overriding the Constitution or federal laws, I submit a mixed historical bag. Mormons are prohibited from practicing polygamy. Period. Anti-war faiths such as the Quakers may register as conscientious objectors but may still be required to serve in the armed forces. Scott Warren fits none of these categories. Any religious-based defense of Warren is legally indefensible.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
