Re: the July 20 letter to the editor "Discrimination is not very Christian."
The letter addresses the recent Supreme Court decision on the wedding baker-gay rights issue as it works its way down thorough the lower courts. The writer claims that the bakers’ Christian beliefs give them the right to refuse service to gays. Not so. In the SCOTUS case, the gays were frequent customers of the bakery and were never refused service.
When asked to design something unique for a gay wedding they said it constituted wedding participation which their values did not allow. The customers did not take their own values down the street to the next bakery, instead they sued. They lost, rightly so. The writer is concerned about this ruling impacting a frivolous lawsuit in Phoenix. I’m not. And I’m also not seeing any discrimination here. I see a delicate balance between two very legal and constitutional value systems. Good job, SCOTUS.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
