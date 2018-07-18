Thank you, Sen. Flake, for expressing your outrage at Donald Trump's disgraceful press conference with Putin yesterday. I finally feel hope for the first time after 18 months. It boggles me that there are so many congressional Republicans who still cannot articulate publicly their outrage and disgust. That being said, outrage and disgust accomplishes very little if anything. What we need is for the Republicans in the Senate to turn their back on this corrupt, possibly treasonous president.
Because of his close ties to Russia, President Trump has no right to nominate a Supreme Court Judge who may have to rule on proceedings involving his dealings with Moscow. In other words, the time has come for action. Platitudes will not do. I implore other Republican senators to step up and fight for our country before our president puts Russian interests before defending the United States Constitution.
Marion Rogers
North side
