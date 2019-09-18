"Take your AR-15, AK-47 and similar mass killing devices", Beto said.
There is a reasonable alternative to the buyback of assault weapons for which many anti-gun citizens are demanding.
Turn them in and the federal government will replace those weapons with guns which the Second Amendment guarantees - single shot muzzleloader rifles.
These will be provided and become available quickly, as they will be manufactured here in the United States.
Oh, you'll also be required to join "A well regulated Militia".
James Kraushaar
Foothills
