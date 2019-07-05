Trump recently told reporters that his discussions with Russian dictator Putin were none of their business. I suppose the same applies to his secret discussions with Putin at Helsinki in 2018, when Trump hid the translator's notes. Trump is supposed to be doing our nation's business; however, we still do not know what Trump and Putin were doing in 2018. Trump has an obligation to inform Congress and the people of his actions. Was he doing our nation's business or was he working on a deal for a Moscow Trump tower in exchange for what? We do not know. Our nation is not a part of Trump's business empire, and he must be held accountable to Congress and the people for his actions in our name. With his secrecy and allergy to the truth, Trump shows his fundamental unfitness to hold any public office.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.