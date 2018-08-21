Much has been written of late concerning President Trump revoking the security clearance of John Brennan. However, I’ve not seen anyone address the real question: Why does any ex-government employee retain a security clearance in the first place?

I work for a large, local, and highly recognizable organization. When an employee leaves for whatever reason — quit, retired, fired — their security clearance is terminated immediately. There is no discernible benefit to the American taxpayer for any ex-government employees to retain their security clearance.

Jim McBride

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments