Much has been written of late concerning President Trump revoking the security clearance of John Brennan. However, I’ve not seen anyone address the real question: Why does any ex-government employee retain a security clearance in the first place?
I work for a large, local, and highly recognizable organization. When an employee leaves for whatever reason — quit, retired, fired — their security clearance is terminated immediately. There is no discernible benefit to the American taxpayer for any ex-government employees to retain their security clearance.
Jim McBride
Northwest side
