He brought the Russian foreign minister and ambassador into the oval office without any Americans present, he gave away covert Israeli operatives, he believes Putin and the Saudis over U.S. intelligence services. He calls the media the enemy of the people (a page out of Hitler's playbook), he takes photos with SEAL team members and posts them for everyone to see rather than keeping their identities secret, and by the New York Times' tally has told over 7,600 lies.
He announces troop withdrawal from Syria because the Turkish president suggested it. He visits troops and treats it like a political rally. He won't release his tax returns because they were being "audited." His appointees are killing the environment. Violates the Constitution's emolument clause every minute. Too bad he didn't have to get a security clearance — he never would have passed.
Dave Glicksman
Marana
