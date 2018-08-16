So Donald Trump has revoked the security clearance of John Brennan. How does this effect what Mr. Brennan says about Trump and/or the Trump administration? Will Mr. Brennan now refrain from commenting on Trump actions? Will networks that have had Mr. Brennan as a commentator now refrain from using him? Has he had his right to freedom of speech revoked? The answers to these questions are obvious.
There are at least two other questions to ask and answer. Has Mr. Brennan ever disclosed classified information to those who did not have the proper security clearance? Has Donald Trump ever disclosed classified information to those who did not have the proper security clearance? The press briefing did not provide any data regarding the above Brennan question. However, we do know that Donald Trump did disclose classified information to Russian representatives during a White House meeting with these representatives.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.