Trump’s interview with Stephanopoulos reveals a win at any cost attitude and a complete disrespect for the integrity of our electoral process. Intent to ignore any current effort to curtail foreign influence. Senator McConnell is actively killing any congressional efforts on the subject and should be consider a conspirator in this process.
Trump also mocks our intelligence community once again and disrespects his own hand picked FBI director Christopher Wray’s guidance during congressional testimony last month "If any public official or member of any campaign is contacted by any nation state of anybody acting on behalf of a nation state about influencing or interfering with our election, then that's something that the FBI would want to know about."
Trump : "The FBI director is wrong because, frankly, it doesn't happen like that in life."
“It's not an interference. They have information. I think I'd take it."
I am shocked that the most significant story info the year appears on page 8 of the June 13 edition of the Star.
Brian McCabe
Foothills
