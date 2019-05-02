I just read Senator McSally’s Facebook post: “Apprehensions at the border have reached historic levels that we haven’t seen in a decade. Congress must take action immediately to keep traffickers and smugglers from attempting to cross our southern border.”
As the Senator is aware the vast majority of people crossing our Southern Border are people seeking asylum. They are not traffickers and smugglers. Senator McSally’s rhetoric is exactly why she are not able to work with the Democrats on a common sense solution to this humanitarian crises! If the Senator truly wants to represent Arizona, please stop parroting #45 and work with Senator Sinema on a bi partisan solution.
Rick Irvin
Green Valley
