Do Republican voters read, hear or understand anything that is going on with the Tasmanian Devil in the WH?
It has come out that the WH has destroyed, and/or hidden, information about the campaign and that the Hypocrite has wiped out thousands of incriminating emails.
Trump claims that if he is impeached, he will go to "my" Supreme Court to save "me." If he knew the Constitution's Article I; Sec. 4, “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments… judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit…”
His lemmings seem to have never read that document either. No appeals. That argument will end up in the Elephant Court.
Giuliani says the audits are over. The IRS was ordered not to release them lest they cause damage to the oligarch. The IRS is an independent agency, as is the Attorney General.
How did we let this happen?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
