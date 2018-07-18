Re: the July 17 letter to the editor ”Let voters have a say on high court”
Oh boy, now the left wants voters to have a direct voice in the choosing of Supreme Court justices. They do, we all do (have a direct voice, thanks to the 17th Amendment)...in the election of the Senators who must approve a President's selection. The letter writer exhibits the ignorance of the contents of our Constitution, and its amendments, that results from the low state of the education system in theses United States. Woe is us, and save us, from those who have no idea what constitutes a Representative Republic as opposed to a direct Democracy.
David Eppihimer
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.