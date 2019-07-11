Appointed Senator Martha McSally R-AZ has proposed taking a “Leadership” role in drafting new DOD legislation that would insure the prosecution of “rapist” within the Services. To accomplish this the service person must be willing to identify the rapist and then testify against him at a trial. Meanwhile Sen McSally refuses to show that personal strength of character by directing the USAF not to investigate her own “reported during Congressional testimony” rape.
Hmm- “Fact or Fiction?”
BrigGen Albert Brewster USMC (Ret)
Downtown
