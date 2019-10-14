Re: the Oct. 9 article "McSally sidesteps questions about Trump's Ukraine call."
Sen. Martha McSally refuses to comment about the Ukraine scandal of the popular vote loser in the White House until more facts are known. Were it not for the absolute obstruction of justice by Mr. Trump, an abundance of such facts would already be known.
While there is policy that a sitting President cannot be indicted, the reason for that is the Constitution provides an alternative for removing a corrupt President—impeachment. But Ms. McSally’s “Dear Leader” has even argued in court that he cannot even be investigated or made subject to any judicial processes.
Thus, Trump maintains he is entirely beyond reach of the judicial branch, and cannot be impeached by the legislative branch, without his permission.
Article 1, Sec. 2 of the Constitution says the House of Representatives “shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.” That includes its process. So, there is your clue, Sen. McSally. Now all you need is a backbone, or a recollection of your oath of office.
Grant Winston
Marana
