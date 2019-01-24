Mitch McConnell is playing dictator in the Senate. He refuses to allow a vote on the budget that would end the shutdown, knowing that it would pass.
He is considering shoving through a bunch of Republican judges because he hopes they will save him, and the Republican Party, after Trump is out of office!
We have already seen many unqualified judges, some ratified, some not, shoved through this judge Mill. It is unconscionable to pack judgeships with Republican sycophants!
This is the most glaring fact pattern to prove that McConnell recognizes the danger he and the Republican Party are in. When Trump is out of office we expect to see a lot of heads roll. We expect to see a lot of prison terms for Republican politicians.
All you have to do is look at "I love beer" Kavanaugh. Every day he is on the bench he reminds us all of McConnell's mission to destroy Justice in the United States of America.
Jean Wylie
Benson
