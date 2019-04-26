Re: the April 21 letter "In Senate, we have tyranny of the minority."
The writer who suggested that representation in the Senate constitutes "tyranny of the minority" is right on. To take it a step further, the four largest states (CA, TX, FL, NY), with a combined population of 103.6 million, have eight senators, while the five smallest states (WY, VT, AK, ND, SD), with a combined population of 3.4 million, have 10 senators. Potentially, that's a lot of clout, especially considering their Advice and Consent powers re: judicial and cabinet appointees.
Jim Merry
SaddleBrooke
