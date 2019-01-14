Our country is not designed to be a single party state or a dictatorship. The Founders consciously created three co-equal branches of government, guaranteeing a level of inefficiency designed to promote engagement, discussion and compromise. Senate Republicans need to resume their constitutional duties and vote on the House-passed budget bills to reopen the government.
Public defections indicate the bills would pass. If Trump vetoes, they should then demonstrate the courage of their convictions for or against an override. I was a Republican for more than 40 years. Now I am an Independent. If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot do his job, perhaps four Republican senators can become Independents and join with Democrats to create new Senate leadership.
Mark Sykes
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.