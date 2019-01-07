The Senate should vote "no" on any funding for a permanent border wall. It makes much more sense to fund and support immigration lawyers and judges to ensure we live up to our responsibility and our creed as a nation of laws. A fundamental American principle is no one is above the law, however, the law must operate in order for this principle to really live.

Vote "no" on any funding for border wall.

Destroying our environment is not going to solve immigration problems. Rather, litigating and giving people their Fair date in court will resolve a lot of our issues.

Vote "no" on any funding for border wall.

Inez Duarte

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments