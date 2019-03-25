When the United States sent me and a few thousand other Marines into DaNang, Vietnam in July of 1965 we did not question President Johnson’s authority.
One of our greatest fears was capture by the North forces and a long trip north. Thankfully most of us were not captured. However one former Marine POW when asked by his captors when he decided to give up stated: “when I ran out of ammunition!” Another real hero.
Senator John McCain had a similar fate while flying over North Vietnam. He ran out of bombs, was hit by ground fire and crashed into a North Vietnam lake. He heroically survived for over 5 years as a POW. His military service and long Congressional career should be respected, protected and always honored.
All Congressional Representatives and Senators should rise up in united indignation over the current President’s behavior and pass be a unanimous Joint Resolution of Congress censuring this unacceptable and abhorrent behavior.
Bert Gustafson
Oro Valley
