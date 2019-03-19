Senator McSally has taken an oath to protect and follow the directives of the Constitution. I am deeply disappointed that she has broken her oath by supporting President Trump and his false emergency at the southern border.
Senator McSally’s taking of the oath to protect the Constitution is her honest word to faithfully protect the Constitution and the citizens of this country. She have broken her oath. She also has broken her oath as a Military Officer. I am extremely disappointed in her actions.
I am an Independent voter and if Senator McSally continues to support President Trump and his lies and misdeeds, I will never vote for her. I don't know how she can identity with his ideals and his felonious actions. I have always thought that she was an honest citizen, but her support of President Trump will show that she historically was supporting the worst President in the history of our government and our country.
Robert Hitzke
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.