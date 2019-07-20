Senator McSally’s office sent out an email, where they bragged about her support of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). I couldn’t believe it. She has been inconsistent, at best, and at worst, sabotaging authorization of LWCF.
She may now realize LWCF is a great issue, but her actions don’t match her words. Earlier this year, she cast one vote in support of permanent authorization but during her congressional career, she has voted to undermine this important program. As a member of the House, she regularly voted to eliminate funding. Earlier this year, she supported the Lankford amendment, which would have sabotaged the LWCF Authorization bill as it limited conservation of our public lands.
Senator McSally: show in action, not in words. Support and sponsor the Senate bill to fully fund LWCF.
While I welcome the fact that Senator McSally is trying to support LWCF, Arizonans deserve consistency from her leadership. We deserve our local and national parks protected.
Gloria Montaño, Chispa Arizona Political Director
Midtown
