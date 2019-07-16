Dear Senator McSally, Thank you for your service to our country. Please explain to me your support of President Trump. You are more aware than almost anyone about the abuse of power in the most intimate ways. As a physician, I have worked with many victims over the years. You are aware that the president stands accused by some 17 women and counting. You know that he holds a carrot and stick approach to each of these women. They will get a decent sum of money if they stay quiet. If they choose not to do that, they will be in court for the rest of their lives and likely go bankrupt in the process. We understand that not supporting the president is possibly the kiss of death (pun intended) for your career.
The choice appears to be your career versus your integrity.
Robert Beren
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.