Senator McSally is silent about Trump’s overt racism and xenophobia; silent about his attacks on Congresswomen and Congressmen of color; silent about his horrendous immigration policies affecting children and asylum seekers, and his latest racist outrage, attempting to deport legal immigrants. She’s silent about trump’s unraveling environmental protections. She’s tongue-tied about gun violence. (Even Trump and McConnell, his sergeant-at-arms, hypocritically acknowledge it must be dealt with.) She’s silent about Trump’s inability to tell, or accept the truth when it’s at odds with his view of the non-white world. Yet McSally remains silent.
She is enveloped in the lies, hypocrisy, white supremacy and fear mongering that oozes from the White House. Her courage when she flew in combat has evaporated and been replaced by her embrace and fear of Trump and the NRA.
Senator McSally’s image is tarnished, her credibility tainted. She sold her soul to trump. She’s Dorian Grey.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
